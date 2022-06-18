Henley Women's Regatta success for two Carrick-on-Shannon Rowing Club women
In a further update to the weekends progress the NUIG University 8 have now got through to finals day this Sunday at Henley Womens Regatta.
The NUIG crew powered by the bow pair, Shauna Murtagh and Gwen O'Rourke from Carrick Rowing Club have beaten both the Worchester Polytechnic Institute, Massachusetts (WPI) B and A crews in the round of16 and Quarter Finals respectively.
These wins have set up the Corribsiders with a semi final on Sunday morning at 11.34 with Oxford Brookes University. Brookes, steeped in rowing, will take some beating but this is an exceptional NUIG crew with lots of talent, power and attitude.
The semi-finals and finals are all streamed on the Henley Womens Regatta YouTube channel.
