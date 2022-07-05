Search

05 Jul 2022

Sunrise fundraiser for North West STOP in Leitrim, Donegal and Sligo

Leitrim Observer Reporter

05 Jul 2022 2:37 PM

Join North West STOP on Saturday July 30 to greet the sunrise and raise much needed fund for the registered charity. North West STOP provides a range of mental health services for all age groups, including children and adolescents. 

It was founded in 2004 by families who were bereaved by suicide.  As of June 2022, we are providing over 130 counselling sessions per month.  

The Sunrise for North West STOP event will be held at three locations: in Leitrim - Carrick on Shannon, Avantcard car park at 5.15am; in Sligo -  Riverside / Sligo County Council offices at 5.15am and in Donegal -  Ballyshannon, Aodh Ruadh GAA grounds at 5.15am

Register today for €15 to receive a t-shirt (processing fees apply for online registrations).  To register see: Sunrise for STOP 2022

