25 Jul 2022

Register now for the Sunrise for North West STOP event

Event is Saturday, July 30 at 5.30am

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

25 Jul 2022 12:20 PM

Leitrim, Sligo and Donegal residents are being asked to register for a very important fundraiser in aid of suicide prevention charity, North West STOP, this Saturday, July 30.

Sunrise for STOP will see groups of walkers meet in Carrick-on-Shannon, Sligo and Ballyshannon this Saturday morning to greet the sunrise at 5.30am.

Register today for €15 to receive a commemorative t-shirt  here:  https://www.njuko.net/sunrise-for-stop.../select_competition 

Organisers are also encouraging everyone to link in to the North West STOP Facebook and Instagram accounts to help spread the word about the event with the hashtag #sunrise4STOP22

They would love you to share your images of the day and, if you can't make the event, then please register and hold your own fundraising walk with family and friends.

There's more information on the website for anyone outside of social media that you'd like to share our campaign with: https://www.northweststop.ie/sunrise-for-stop/

You can also get in touch with North West STOP directly by email on info@northweststop.ie or 0719856070.

