Main repairs works may cause water supply disruptions in Carrick-on-Shannon

Works are planned today, August 29 and tomorrow, August 30
There may be water supply disruptions in parts of Carrick-on-Shannon today, August 29 and Tuesday, August 30 as a result of mains repairs works.
The works are being carried out as part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme. Supply disruptions may impact properties in Summerhill and Attirory, Carrick-On-Shannon and also surrounding areas.
Works are scheduled to take place daily from 9am until 1pm on 29 August and 30 August. Irish Water recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.
