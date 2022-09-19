Carrick-on-Shannon town centre applicants sought for Streetscape Enhancement Scheme

Eligible premises under the scheme include commercial, residential or unoccupied buildings in the defined Town Centre area of Carrick-on-Shannon.
Eligible works include painting of buildings/shopfronts, signage replacement, shopfront repair / decluttering, lighting, planting, and work on canopies/awnings.
Eligible Grant- Funding will be provided at 80% of the total costs of the works to a max of €8,000. Match funding of 20% is required from successful applicants.
Successful applicants must be in a position to complete the work on their premises by June 30, 2023.
Applications are to be emailed to funding@leitrimcoco.ie by 4pm on Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Charlie McConalogue, Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine pictured with past participant Niamh Dooley of BiaSol
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.