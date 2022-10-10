Closure of road in South Leitrim this Wednesday, October 12

Leitrim County Council has made a decision to close L-3657-2 at Rue, Jamestown in South Leitrim for one day, on Wednesday, October 12.
The closure will be in effect from 9am to 6pm. Alternative routes have been provided via the L-3657-1, L3656-1 and N4. Leitrim County Council say they regret any inconvenience caused by the closure.
