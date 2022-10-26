Search

26 Oct 2022

Award winning playwright Enda Walsh in Leitrim

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

26 Oct 2022 3:59 PM

Rhona Trench will be joined by playwright Enda Walsh for a discussion about his work and career to date as he concludes a week-long research residency in collaboration with the Abbey Theatre at The Dock on Thursday, October 27. As many will know Enda is a Tony and multi-award-winning Irish playwright and director. His work has been translated into over 20 languages and has been performed internationally since 1998.


His recent plays include Medicine (2021), an adaptation of Max Porter’s Grief is the Thing with Feathers (2018) for Complicité in association with Landmark Productions and Galway International Arts Festival. In addition to numerous plays he has produced three operas, The Last Hotel (2015), The Second Violinist (2017), The First Child (2021) and three musicals; Once (2012), Lazarus (2016) with David Bowie; and Sing Street (2022). Many will know his earlier work that includes Disco Pigs, Bedbound, The Small Things, The Walworth Farce, The New Electric Ballroom and Penelope. He has also produced films including, Hunger (2010), Weightless (2015) and The House (2021).


The Dock is thrilled that Enda will spend time working in the venue and even more thrilled that he has agreed to give a public talk with Rhona Trench. Rhona is Co-Chair of the Masters in Creative Practice and Chair of Performing Arts at ATU Sligo where she teaches playwriting and directing for theatre. She is published widely in the field of Irish theatre and performance. She received Arts Council funding for her writing in 2019-2022. She is a member of the Arts Council Peer Panel 2021-2024.
The talk will begin at 7pm and tickets are priced at €10 each. Booking on 0719650828 or online at www.thedock.ie 

