Boyle woman banned for three years following drink driving incident

Jennifer Cassidy, 19 Tobar Padraig, Boyle faced a number of road traffic offence relating to October 8, 2021 when she appeared before Carrick-on- Shannon District Court.

Gardai received a report of a car colliding with a wall at Elphin Street, Boyle at 5am on October 8, last year.

A witness saw the car attempt to exit a parking space, hitting another parked car a number of times.

The vehicle was eventually stopped by gardai at Doon, Boyle after it approached gardai on the wrong side of the road.

Ms Cassidy was found driving the vehicle. She was arrested and a subsequent breath analysis showed an alcohol level of 96 mcg/100ml of breath.

It was noted that Ms Cassidy had seven previous convictions, mainly for road traffic offences and was disqualified at the time of this incident.

Ms Cassidy's solicitor, Martin Burke acknowledged that his client “knew she was disqualified at the time” of the offence. He said she was “entirely cooperative on the night”.

“She explained to me the circumstances surrounding this. She was going through a difficult breakup at the time. She made a really foolish mistake to not only drink, but to drive while disqualified. She knows she is facing a disqualification of three years or more.”

He said that she is a full time carer for her uncle and has just applied to become his official carer.

“She is 36 and lives with her mother. On the night she borrowed a car and decided to try and mend her relationship with her former partner,” he added.

He said she was willing to undertake community service and was aware she “is at risk of prison”.

Judge Sandra Murphy said she was concerned that Ms Cassidy not only got into a car while drunk, but also did so while disqualified and was involved in a hit and run.

She said that two previous convictions for no insurance had little impact on her behaviour, noted Judge Murphy before she convicted and fined Ms Cassidy €250 for drink driving and disqualified her for three years.

However, she agreed to seek a probation report before ultimately ruling on all remaining matters.

The remaining offences were adjourned to December 20, 2022 to allow for a probation report.