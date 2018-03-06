Safety concerns over public access to Leitrim lake through private estate

Residents of a private housing estate in Carrigallen have highlighted ongoing safety concerns with a growing number of anglers and swimmers using the estate to access the adjoining lake.

A motion by Cllr John McCartin at the Ballinamore Municipal District Meeting, asked Leitrim County Council to put additional signage in place prohibiting fishing and swimming in the area accessed through the Cois Locha Estate.

He also asked that 'residents only' parking signs be put in place to stop anglers from parking in the estate and an additional life buoy be provided in case of emergencies at the lakeside.

However a spokesperson for Leitrim County Council said this estate has not been take in change by the Council as the issue of non-residents parking at this location is not a matter under the control of the Council and they cannot, legally, put up any signage in the estate.

"In a similar vein the Council has no control over access to or use of, the lake. At present this estate is unfinished and may be the subject of further enforcement action and/or a claim against the Bond," it was noted.

Any move to carry out any works at this location may be considered prejudicial to this action, added the spokesperson.