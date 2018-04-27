Leitrim student awarded third place at prestigious awards

Messages of congratulations have been pouring in for Carrigallen student Gemma Good.

Gemma was awarded 3rd Place (Features Category) in the prestigious annual national Press Pass Awards.

On it's facebook page Carrigallen Vocational School stated: "A huge honour for the school today when TY student Gemma Good was awarded 3rd Place (Features Category) in the prestigious annual national Press Pass Awards. Gemma was presented with her award at Twitter HQ in Dublin by Minister for Education and Skills, Richard Bruton. Gemma is the first student from County Leitrim to be shortlisted in these awards. Congratulations to Gemma and her English teacher Ms. (Sarah) Donnellan."

Since the announcement was made people have been congratulating Emma and Ms Donnellan on this "fantastic achievement".

