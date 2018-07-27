Competition for parking in Carrigallen can be "dangerous"

Competition for parking spaces in Carrigallen beside the Vocational School can be “dangerous” at times.



Additional yellow boxes and spaces allocated for buses are sought for outside Carrigallen Vocational School to help provide a safe entry and exit for pupils, teachers and parents. Cllr Paddy O'Rourke said “there are brief but dangerous periods at the school daily.” He said from 8.25am to 9.25am and in the afternoon at the close of school the area can be very dangerous as cars compete for parking spaces close to the school.



Cllr Caillian Ellis supported the motion. The council said they will liaise with Carrigallen Vocational School and try to agree on new road markings.

