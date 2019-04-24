Leitrim Guardian present books to the value of €40k to local schools

Leitrim Guardian committee recently presented books to the value of €40,000 to national and secondary schools in County Leitrim.

A total of five thousand books were presented, 37 to primary schools and 1200 to seven secondary schools in the county.

Pictured at the presentation in The Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon were: Hubert McMorrow, Leitrim Guardian Committee; Eileen Gallagher, Scoil Chlann Naofa, Ballinamore; John Treacy, chairman of IES Ltd library book supplier; Brid Cahill, principal of Scoil Naomh Manachan, Mohill; Jonathon Treacy MD IES Ltd and Roy Shanahan, general manger of IES Ltd

Picture: Willie Donnellan

