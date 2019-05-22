36 housing estates listed for taking in charge
Ard Alainn in Carrick-on-Shannon is one of the housing estates to be taken in charge by Leitrim County Council
Under Section 11 of the Roads Act, Leitrim County Council is proposing to take in charge 36 housing estates around the county.
The roads in question are located within housing estates and where the roads are declared public roads, Leitrim County Council proposes to take in charge any public open spaces, public car parks, sewers, water mains or service connections within the attendant grounds of the development.
The housing estates are as follows:
Ballinamore
The Willows
Carrick-on-Shannon
Cluain Ard
Mount Saint Joseph's
Mount Temple and Mount
Temple Mews
Ard Alainn
Elysian Meadows
Cnoc na Sí
Carrigallen
Church Manor
Dromahair
Stonebridge
Millbank Glen
Abbeyvale
River Valley
Dromod
Warren View
Grace Court
Millbrook
Cuan Eislinne
Drumshanbo
Allenbrook
Cnoc an Luir
Drumsna
The Grange
Duncarbry
The Orchard
Keshcarrigan
Ceis Lawns
Kinlough
Brooklawns
Manor Grove
Oak Grove
Clanchy Court
Leitrim Village
Woodville
Canal View
Lurganboy
Crown Heights
Manorhamilton
Glenwood
Skreeny Manor
Castle View
Gleann Dara
Millhill Lawns
Mohill
Ard na Sí
Rooskey
The Beeches
Osprey Park
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on