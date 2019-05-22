36 housing estates listed for taking in charge

Under Section 11 of the Roads Act, Leitrim County Council is proposing to take in charge 36 housing estates around the county.

The roads in question are located within housing estates and where the roads are declared public roads, Leitrim County Council proposes to take in charge any public open spaces, public car parks, sewers, water mains or service connections within the attendant grounds of the development.

The housing estates are as follows:

Ballinamore

The Willows

Carrick-on-Shannon

Cluain Ard

Mount Saint Joseph's

Mount Temple and Mount

Temple Mews

Ard Alainn

Elysian Meadows

Cnoc na Sí

Carrigallen

Church Manor

Dromahair

Stonebridge

Millbank Glen

Abbeyvale

River Valley

Dromod

Warren View

Grace Court

Millbrook

Cuan Eislinne

Drumshanbo

Allenbrook

Cnoc an Luir

Drumsna

The Grange

Duncarbry

The Orchard

Keshcarrigan

Ceis Lawns

Kinlough

Brooklawns

Manor Grove

Oak Grove

Clanchy Court

Leitrim Village

Woodville

Canal View



Lurganboy

Crown Heights

Manorhamilton

Glenwood

Skreeny Manor

Castle View

Gleann Dara

Millhill Lawns

Mohill

Ard na Sí



Rooskey

The Beeches

Osprey Park