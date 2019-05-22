36 housing estates listed for taking in charge

Ard Alainn in Carrick-on-Shannon is one of the housing estates to be taken in charge by Leitrim County Council

Under Section 11 of the Roads Act, Leitrim County Council is proposing to take in charge 36 housing estates around the county.

The roads in question are located within housing estates and where the roads are declared public roads, Leitrim County Council proposes to take in charge any public open spaces, public car parks, sewers, water mains or service connections within the attendant grounds of the development.

The housing estates are as follows:
Ballinamore
The Willows

Carrick-on-Shannon
Cluain Ard
Mount Saint Joseph's
Mount Temple and Mount
Temple Mews
Ard Alainn
Elysian Meadows
Cnoc na Sí

Carrigallen
Church Manor

Dromahair
Stonebridge
Millbank Glen
Abbeyvale
River Valley

Dromod
Warren View
Grace Court
Millbrook
Cuan Eislinne

Drumshanbo
Allenbrook
Cnoc an Luir

Drumsna
The Grange
Duncarbry
The Orchard

Keshcarrigan
Ceis Lawns

Kinlough
Brooklawns
Manor Grove
Oak Grove
Clanchy Court

Leitrim Village
Woodville
Canal View

Lurganboy
Crown Heights

Manorhamilton
Glenwood
Skreeny Manor
Castle View
Gleann Dara
Millhill Lawns

Mohill
Ard na Sí


Rooskey
The Beeches
Osprey Park