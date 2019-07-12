Applications now open for Leitrim's Community Involvement Scheme to repair and upgrade local roads

Applications are now being welcomed under the Community Involvement Scheme which helps to fund the repair and/or upgrade of local roads in the county.

This scheme is a joint venture between the local community and Leitrim County Council. Under the scheme the local community make a partial monetary contribution towards the cost of the road works and Leitrim County Council undertake the work.

The contribution required will range between 15% – 30% of the cost of the repair/upgrade of the road. Each local community applying for this scheme will be required to appoint a spokesperson to act on their behalf. If your application is successful and your road is included in this scheme, payment of the full local contribution will be required in advance of any works commencing.

You can download an application form here or hard copies of the form are available from:

· Roads Department, Leitrim County Council, Park Lane House, Carrick-on-Shannon, 071 9620005 Ext. No. 606 / 604

· North Leitrim District Engineer’s Office, Manorhamilton, 071 9855033

Closing Date for receipt of completed application forms for this Community Involvement Scheme is Friday, August 30, 2019.