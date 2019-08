Pictured in April 1989 are members of the Carrigallen Vocational School Junior Boys Basketball team who were runners-up in the Leitrim VEC competition.

Pictured back row, left to right are: Pat Connolly, Emmet Ward, David Lang and Roy Mitchell.

Front row, left to right: Declan Holohan, Noel Connolly, Andrew McManus, Raymond McBrien and Brian McGovern.