Shoptalk - celebrating Leitrim's shopfronts

The Leitrim Heritage Office in conjunction with Creative Ireland hosted 'SHOPTALK,' a public talk celebrating Leitrim's shopfronts and their cultural heritage, in particular the county town, Carrick-on-Shannon.

The talk took place in the old book shop on Main Street last Wednesday, August 21 and featured a panel of invited guest speakers. Topics discussed included conservation, planning and cultural heritage.

Pictured at the event are, back row, from left, Dr Arthur Parkinson, UCD, Carole Coleman, RTE, who hosted the discussion, Alison Harvey, National Coordinator CTC Heritage Council programme, Fintan Duffy, DHB Architects Waterford, Cllr Finola Armstrong-McGuire and Cllr Enda McGloin, Cathaoirleach.

Front row, from left, Philip Delamere, Leitrim Arts Officer, Vanya Lambrecht Ward, artist, and Sarah Malone, Leitrim Heritage Officer Picture: Willie Donnellan

The recent SHOPTALK panel discussion was a great success. Thank you to our host Carole Coleman and the panel - Alison Harvey (Heritage Council), Arthur Parkinson (UCD) and Fintan Duffy (dhb architects) for a brilliant discussion around conservation and the future of our towns. pic.twitter.com/rQGrma30Al — Leitrim County Council (@leitrimcoco) August 23, 2019

