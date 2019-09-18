Don't miss out - get your submission in for the new Leitrim Guardian publication today!

Leitrim Guardian 2020, is currently in preparation for publication and editor, Bláithín Gallagher, is busy collating material.

Bláithín says " It is wonderful to see the enthusiasm from near and far from people who want to share their stories and archive the great successes of their people and highlight events and activities from their areas. However, if you want a piece from your area included, make sure it gets written and submitted! "

The call for material for the 2020 issue is still open. The Leitrim Guardian aims to represent all areas and parishes throughout the county.

However, this can only be achieved with your help. The closing date for submissions to Leitrim Guardian 2020 is October 12, 2019.

"We welcome all types of submissions: historical, literary, current affairs of topical interest, short stories and poetry are also welcome, Longer articles or stories should not exceed 2000 words. Shorter pieces are preferable. Non-fiction items of 500 to 750 words, accompanied if possible by a reproducible illustration, are especially welcome. in particular informative articles with a strong Leitrim background and general appeal. Short snippets of no more than 250 - 300 words are very welcome," said Bláithín

All submissions should be sent by email as attachments in MICROSOFT WORD format to leitrimguardian@gmail.com. The title Leitrim Guardian 2019 submission MUST be included in the subject of the email. Please ensure that your contact details including name and address and phone number are included in the email.

Young writers competition!



The Leitrim Guardian 2020 young writers competition is open to all students in primary and second level education.

We are currently accepting entries. This is a free writing competition, all you need is your imagination and a little time to express our creativity.

It can be prose or poetry, fact or fiction! Write on any subject that inspires you. Entry is only by email and all submissions must be typed and presented in word format or equivalent. The winners are selected by an independent adjudicator. Please ensure you follow the submission guidelines. The maximum word count for all entries to this competition is 750 words of prose or 30 lines of poetry. Please submit your work to Leitrimguardian@gmail.com by email as an attachment in Microsoft word format using Times Roman 12pt font. Leitrim Guardian Young Writers Competition Primary or post-primary (whichever is applicable) must be written in the subject line of the email. The closing date for this competition is October 17, 2019.



Entries must include all of the the following details on your email: name, date of birth; school; class; and contact details on the email as well as TITLE of your entry and the number of words. It is also important to include a phone number. Do not include your name or contact details on the attached piece of work, just the title.

About the Leitrim Guardian

Should you have any questions about the competition or the Leitrim Guardian journal please feel free to contact the editor by email at leitrimguardian@gmail.com



The 51st anniversary issue is still on sale and would make a lovely gift for visitors to our county.





