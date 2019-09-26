Leitrim student awarded €20,000 scholarship by The Naughton Foundation

On Saturday, September 21, County Leitrim Student, Shafik Oubihi, was awarded a Naughton Foundation scholarship worth €20,000 at a ceremony in Trinity Business School in Dublin.

The award was presented by founding patrons of The Naughton Foundation, Dr Martin Naughton and his wife Carmel who were joined by Mr Paschal Donohue TD, Minister for Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform.

Supporting academic and innovative excellence in Irish students, this Scholarship Award is an investment in the future of Ireland's reputation as a country with outstanding graduates.

A former student of Carrigallen Vocational School, Shafik has accepted a place at University College Dublin studying Science and he joins 36 exceptional Irish students who were awarded third level scholarships towards their studies in the areas of engineering, science and technology.

Shafik’s former secondary school, Carrigallen Vocational School was also presented with a prize of €1,000 on the day towards their school’s science facilities, for their support of these students.

More than 200 schools have benefited from this prize to date with some schools receiving it on more than one occasion. Last year’s winner was Aisling O’Connor from Carrick-on-Shannon Community School.

Speaking about the growth of the programme over the past eleven years, Dr Martin Naughton commented: “We started supporting students in their science and engineering studies in Louth, Meath and Monaghan in 2008 to give back to our local area.

“We never imagined what a wonderful community of connected young people the Naughton Scholarship programme would become. It is heart-warming for us to read of their successes and how they are in turn giving back to society”.

Since its establishment in 2008 scholarships worth over €4million have been awarded to nearly 300 students, the scheme started in three counties and has continued to expand annually to become a nationwide scheme in 2016.

There is one guaranteed Scholarship (€20,000) for each participating county, with the exception of Cork and Dublin where there are two and four scholarships awarded respectively.

Five additional scholarships are also to be awarded. Each scholarship is worth €5,000 per annum for each year of a student’s three or four year undergraduate degree.

