Can you spare two days a month to help the Irish Cancer Society?

The Irish Cancer Society is looking for volunteers to drive patients to and from their chemotherapy treatments in all public hospitals nationwide. Volunteers will need their own car, but all expenses are paid.

If you have two free days a month (Monday – Friday) and an active email address, we would love to hear from you. Please call Laura on (01) 2310 594, email transport@irishcancer.ie or go to www.cancer.ie for more information.

