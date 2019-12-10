Quad bike stolen from Carrigallen area of Leitrim

A quad bike was stolen from a shed in the Drumsillagh area of Carrigallen some time overnight on December 3/4.

The theft was discovered at 9.55am on December 4. The quad was a red Honda TRX500. This is the fourth quad to be stolen in the Carrigallen/Newtowngore area in recent months.

Gardai are urging quad bike owners to ensure that quad bikes are kept in locked sheds and to make sure the keys are not stored in the same area.

If possible ensure your farm yard or shed is well lit to deter would-be thieves. This is the fourth quad bike stolen from the Carrigallen/Newtowngore area in recent months so please be vigilant and report any suspicious vehicles or persons in your area immediately to gardai.

If you have any information or have been offered a similar quad for sale please contact Carrick-on-Shannon gardai on (071) 9650510.