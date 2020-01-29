Leitrim County Council - Hedge Cutting Grant Scheme 2019/2020

Leitrim County Council invites Applications for the Hedge Cutting Grant Scheme 2019/ 2020.

Please note that it is the responsibility of Landowners and Local Communities/Residents to cut roadside hedges/trees along the Public Road Network.

The Grant is €75 per km of roadside hedge/overhanging trees which are cut back.

The Minimum length of roadside hedges to be cut is 2km per application.

Application Forms and full Details of this Scheme are available from the Leitrim County Council Website and also from the Roads Department of Leitrim County Council – Tel. (071) 9620005. Ext. No. 604 /606.

Closing date for receipt of completed Application Forms for this Hedge Cutting Grant Scheme is Friday, February 14, 2020.