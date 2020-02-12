Flashback
Archive picture of the Week: St Joseph's celebrate winning 1989 Minor Championship
Leitrim Minor Champions 1989, St Joseph's (Aughavas/Carrigallen amalgamation) are pictured at the Club's Dinner Dance in Kelly's Hotel, Mohill in January 1990.
Back row, (l-r) Thomas O'Brien, Emmet Ward, Peter McBrien, Diarmuid Brady, John McKiernan, Hugh O'Neill, Turlough Whelan, Fintan Shortt, Fintan Cooke and Ronan Ward. Middle row (l-r) Niall Brady, Mark McCann, Peter Donohoe, Seamus McBrien (Captain), Dermot Mulligan and Padraig McLoughlin.
Front row (l-r) Raymond McBrien, Andrew McManus, Philip McKiernan, Pearse Ward and Anthony Morrow.
Missing from photo: Winston Harkness, Declan McCabe and Niall Harte.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on