Leitrim jobs roundup: Who's hiring in the county this week?

Who’s hiring across County Leitrim this week? Check out the Leitrim Observer recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Leitrim.

Applications are being sought for a Special Education Teacher (job sharing post) in St Patrick's NS, Tarmon, Drumkeerin.

A Bus Driver is required for the Carrick-on-Shannon area.

GRETB invites applications from suitably qualified Musicians for the Music Generation in County Roscommon.

Immigration and Visa Services Ireland Ltd have a vacancy for a Chef de Partie.

Arch Eng Tech Consulting Ltd have job opportunities for Architects, Engineers, Quantity Surveyors, Project Managers, Architectural Technicians and CAD Technicians.

