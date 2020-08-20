Leitrim student creates new Study Safe Sheild for use in schools

Three years ago Carrigallen student, Zack Dolan won the Best Innovation Award at the National Student Enterprise programme for his innovative Happy Homework Hut.

Then just 13-years-old, Zack created the Hut to help students who suffer from ADHD and Aspergers to focus on their homework in a distraction free space.

Proving that necessity really is the mother of all invention, Zack, who is now a transition year pupil at Carrigallen Vocational School is continuing to innovate.

Backed by his mum, he has redesigned the Hut to create a Study Safely Shield in a bid to help keep students safe on their return to school during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

With concerns over social distancing in school environments, the Shield provides a clear private study cubicle for students. Best of all it is low cost and portable, making it ideal to use and transport.

The Shield provides a physical barrier but the see through panels still allow communication and visual contact between the teacher and students

The product was launched last weekend online and comes in three sizes.

For more on this fabulous innovation see https://www.facebook.com/happyhomeworkhut or visit the website www.happyhomeworkhut.com