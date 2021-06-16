Former Carrigallen student the face of Creative Design at IT Sligo

Former Carrigallen Vocational Student Arron Neenan is being used as the face of Creative Design course at IT Sligo.

His success story is being used to market the course and the college to prospective students.



Arron Neenan from Cavan told the IT, "Throughout my time in primary and secondary school, I always had an interest in creating things or taking on a challenge and finding a solution to it. Art was one of my favourite subjects in school. Creative Design is the perfect blend of taking a graphic design and industrial design approach, getting set a challenge and finding the outcome. When I attended the IT Sligo Open Day, I took a real interest in what the students had to say. After I seen some of their work I knew this was the degree for me.

"What I enjoy most about Creative Design is getting set a challenge and using the many skills that I have obtained from my studies to create a positive outcome. The knowledge that lecturers have is amazing and it sets a standard that students want to get to. The smaller class size is great for getting to know people and make friends. This also benefits students as you can ask questions easily and help is always there. Lecturers know their students by name.

"I love the integration we have with other courses in the Yeats Academy of Arts, Design and Architecture. We work on collaborative projects with students from other courses. We combine our skills and work on projects together. In terms of modules, my two favourites would be product design and CAD design. We get to spend a lot of time in the studio working on our ideas. This is great as we have the opportunity to get creative and see our ideas grow. There are brand new Creative Design Studios too in the new YAADA building. I can’t wait to get started in these!

"Outside of college, I have worked on different projects. For example, I have designed posters and graphics for a shop in my hometown. In the long run, I plan to pursue a career in product design and possibly have graphic design on the side as a freelance job."

Also read: Leitrim woman on latest published list of Tax Defaulters