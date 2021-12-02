Watch: Carrigallen Vocational School release new information video

Carrigallen Vocational School have released a new information video showcasing the school's unique services and activities.
The seondary school uses the video to show off their excursions, subject taster menu for first years, facilties, sporting achievements and performances.
The students use ipads to upload their homework, take notes adn access information.
