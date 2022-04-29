“Hopefully people will read the signs” coming into Carrigallen

R201 junction in Carrigallen
Fianna Fáil councillor Paddy O’Rourke is seeking a large sign to be erected on the entrance to Carrigallen along the R201.
“The absence of adequate signage is leading to some motorists assuming they have the right of way to proceed across the junction towards the Longford direction resulting in potential danger,” the local representative informed Leitrim County Council.
He said there have been a number of “near misses” and said people are not reducing their speed coming into the town.
Council engineer Darragh O'Boyle met with Cllr O'Rourke to view the issue in Carrigallen recently.
The council said they will erect a new large junction sign and will refresh the existing road markings this Summer.
Cllr O’Rourke welcomed this and said, “hopefully people will read the sign.”
Rising fuel costs and energy bills in addition to record high inflation, is putting increasing pressure on already-stretched households
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.