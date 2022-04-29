Search

29 Apr 2022

“Hopefully people will read the signs” coming into Carrigallen

“Hopefully people will read the signs” coming into Carrigallen

R201 junction in Carrigallen

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

29 Apr 2022 2:00 PM

Fianna Fáil councillor Paddy O’Rourke is seeking a large sign to be erected on the entrance to Carrigallen along the R201.


“The absence of adequate signage is leading to some motorists assuming they have the right of way to proceed across the junction towards the Longford direction resulting in potential danger,” the local representative informed Leitrim County Council.
He said there have been a number of “near misses” and said people are not reducing their speed coming into the town.


Council engineer Darragh O'Boyle met with Cllr O'Rourke to view the issue in Carrigallen recently.
The council said they will erect a new large junction sign and will refresh the existing road markings this Summer.
Cllr O’Rourke welcomed this and said, “hopefully people will read the sign.”

Seamus O'Rourke dedicates show to young Leitrim man

GAA Guide: Here's all the Championship matches live on TV this weekend

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media