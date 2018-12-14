Seasonal Lock closures announced for Christmas and New Year

Waterways Ireland wishes to advise masters and owners of vessels that all 16 locks on the Shannon-Erne Waterway will be out of service from Saturday 22nd December, 2018 to 1st January, 2019 inclusive.

No lock passage by boat will be possible during this period. Normal service will resume at 9am on Wednesday, January 2nd, 2019.

Service Blocks

The Service Blocks at Aghalane and Haughton's Shore shall be closed until 15th March 2019 inclusive. The Service Blocks at Ballyconnell, Ballinamore, Keshcarrigan and Leitrim shall remain open.

Trails

All associated land based and water based Blueway trails shall remain open.

Waterways Ireland regrets any inconvenience that this may cause and thanks customers for their cooperation in this matter. Further information may be had during normal business hours by contacting Waterways Ireland's Carrick-on-Shannon office at 07196-50562.