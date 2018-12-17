Over €10,000 raised at Grovember fundraiser by McMorrow Haulage Dowra

Over €10,000 was raised at the recent Grovember fundraiser. McMorrowHaulage/McMorrow Harvesting & McParts would like to thank everyone who made the Grovember fundraiser such a huge sucess.

“We were approached in October by Bridget Kerrigan from Sligo Cancer Support Centre, asking us if we would like to host this event, to which our staff were delighted to participate.

“The shave/wax & dye sponsor cards were very busy for the month of November, resulting in an outstanding response, totalling €10,070 for such a worthy cause“.”

Sligo Cancer Support offers a place of peace and hope where you and your family can access one to one Support, counselling, holistic therapy, various workshops and information in a caring and tranquil environment.

They have a wonderful team of staff and volunteers and the work they carry out is invaluable to anybody who needs their guidance and support.

“We wish to thank all our participants on a fantastic achievement. Well done.

“A huge thank you to all our sponsors who so generously donated some fantastic spot prizes on the night.

“A special word of thanks to Shane McKeon who proved to be a fantastic MC , keeping the humour going all night.

“Thank you Gerry King for the fabulous singing & thanks to our shavers Nuala Dolan & Gabriel Flynn and the Melrose Inn for the use of their premises.

“Of course, without the sponsors we couldn’t have reached such a substantial figure, thank you to all local and afar.”