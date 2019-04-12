Cllr John Paul Feeley welcomes €211,500 allocation for Scoil Naomh Bríd, Ballyconnell

Fianna Fáil Councillor, John Paul Feeley has welcomed confirmation from the Department of Education & Science that an allocation of €211,500 is to be made for further expansion of Scoil Bríd, Ballyconnell.

"I understand this funding will allow for the construction of a new classroom. It is also hoped that a new library and sports pitch can be included in the works which follow closely on a building project completed in 2018.

"This school is growing and is catering for mainstream and special needs education. I congratulate the Principal, Terence Reynolds, the staff and the Board of Management on their ongoing work. This latest funding will facilitate the best possible education for the children attending the school and builds on existing infrastructure and previous investment in the school."