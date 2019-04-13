Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, April 14, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Terence Burke, Drummonds, Glencar, Leitrim / Ballisodare, Sligo



Terence Burke, Drummonds, Glencar, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim formerly "Millbrook", Ballisodare and Kinnagrelly, Collooney, Co Sligo. Peacefully (in his 99th year) at Arus Breffni Nursing Unit, Manorhamilton. Beloved husband of Carmel, sadly missed by his wife, sons and daughters, Eddie (Ballisodare) Annette (Lurganboy) Felix (Kinnagrelly) and Maeve (Glencar) sons-in-law daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel on Sunday evening from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal to St Osnat's Church, Glencar arriving at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St Nathy's Cemetery, Collooney.

Vincent Toolan, Glasnevin, Dublin / Elphin, Roscommon

Late of Glasnevin, Dublin 9 and formerly of Killina, Elphin, Co. Roscommon. Peacefully in the loving care of his family and the staff of St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband of Teresa and loving father of Joe, Mary and Trisha. Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Jane, son-in-law John Paul, his cherished grandchildren Tom, Eoin, Rachel, Lia, Tadhg, Aoife and Ríon, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home from 4pm to 6pm on Sunday evening, April 14th. Funeral Mass on Monday morning, April 15th, at 11am at St. Columba’s Church, Iona Road, followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery (Garden Section)

Thomas (TP) Keenan, London / Edenmore, Ballinamuck, Longford

Thomas (TP) Keenan died in Galway University Hospital on 11/04/2019 surrounded by his loving family. TP will be forever missed by his sons Tommy and Liam, daughters Breeda, Vonnie and Trish, their mother Marie, grandchildren, brother Sonny, sisters Anna, Philomena, Frances and Bridie, nephews, nieces, neighbours and his many friends. Funeral Mass for TP on Sunday, 14th, at 1 o'clock in St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford, followed with burial in New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to Palliative Care Galway, a donation box will be in the Funeral Home and the Church.

Freda Keane (née Morahan), Farnbeg, Strokestown, Roscommon / Tulsk, Roscommon

Formerly of Gortnasillagh, Tulsk, Castlerea. Peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Vincent. She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken daughters Bernardine Griffith (Castlerea) and Dolores Beirne (Strokestown), sons-in-law Matt and PJ, grandchildren Eleanor, Vincent, Laura, John, Michael and Caroline, sister-in-law Maeve (Dublin), nephew Jim (UK), relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home in Farnbeg on Sunday April 14th from 4p.m. until 8p.m. House strictly private at all other times please. Removal on Monday April 15th to St. Paul's Church, Kilmurry, to arrive for funeral Mass at 11a.m. Burial afterwards in Rathmoyle Cemetery.

Vera Hynes (née Tighe), Convent Road, Elphin, Roscommon / Rooskey, Roscommon



Vera Hynes (née Tighe) Convent Road, Elphin, Co Roscommon and late of Rooskey. 12th April, 2019. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Atty and brothers Fr. Jim and John. Much loved Mother of Cathriona (Arthur)(Wexford), Patricia (Thomastown) and Matthew. Vera will be very sadly missed by her daughters, son, son-in-law Don, cherished grandchildren Zoe, Matthew and Eva, sister Mamie (McArdle), brothers Vincent and Desmond, sisters-in-law Maura, Josephine and Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home (Eircode F45 CK81) Sunday (14th April) from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Monday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Elphin for 11.30am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the the New Cemetery.

May they all Rest In Peace.