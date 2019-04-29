SIPTU members to take strike action at Boxmore Plastics, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan

SIPTU members at the Boxmore Plastics Ltd manufacturing plant in Ballyconnell, Co Cavan are to take strike action on Wednesday, May 8 due to what the union describe as the company’s refusal to deliver a pay increase as recommended by the Labour Court.

This follows a vote by SIPTU members in the general operative, maintenance and team leader grades at the plant in favour of strike action and industrial action.

SIPTU Organiser, Denis Sheridan said: “Union members voted overwhelmingly in favour of taking strike action due to the company’s failure to pay an outstanding 1% pay increase as recommended by the Labour Court. The strike action will involve the full withdrawal of labour and the placing of pickets at the company in the Annagh Industrial Estate, Ballyconnell, county Cavan at 8am on Wednesday, May 8.”

He said that SIPTU representatives remain available to meet with management for the purposes of resolving the dispute.