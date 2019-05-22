Leitrim jobs roundup: Who's hiring in the county this week?

Check out the Leitrim Observer recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in the region.

The Brothers of Charity Services Ireland invite applications for the position of permanent part-time support workers.

Curamach Strings Ltd seek to recruit two beef sorosa technicians.

A legal secretary/receptionist is required for a solicitor's office in Carrick-on-Shannon.

A laboratory analyst with HPLC experience is sought for a high-tech industry position in Co Cavan.

An experienced private carer is required in the Carrick-on-Shannon area.

For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leitrim Observer.