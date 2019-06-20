Delays between Lock 1 Corraquill and Ballyconnell Marina on the Shannon-Erne Waterway on Saturday, June 22 due to the The Shannon-Erne Waterway 25th Anniversary event

Boating traffic is advised that they may experience short term delays between Lock 1 Corraquill and Ballyconnell Marina on the Shannon-Erne Waterway between 1pm and 6.30pm on Saturday, June 22 due to the The Shannon-Erne Waterway 25th Anniversary event.

Masters are requested to proceed at slow speed and heed any instructions issued by the event marshals.

Waterways Ireland regrets any inconvenience that this may cause and thanks its customers for their cooperation in this matter.

Further information may be had by contacting Waterways Ireland's Carrick-on-Shannon office at 071 96-50562.