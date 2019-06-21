Diocesan celebration to mark Bishop Leo O’Reilly’s golden jubilee

The Diocese of Kilmore gathered together in the Cathedral of SS. Patrick and Felim in Cavan on the Feast of Pentecost, Sunday, June 9, to mark Bishop Leo O'Reilly's Golden Jubilee of his ordination to the priesthood and his recent retirement as Bishop of Kilmore.

Bishop O'Reilly was the principal celebrant of the Mass in the Cathedral and Monsignor Liam Kelly, the current Diocesan Administrator, preached the homily.

In addition to the priests of the diocese, other concelebrants included Bishop Leo's former classmates - Fr Eamonn Bredin and the Bishop Emeritus of Clogher, Bishop Liam MacDaid - as well as Cardinal Seán Brady, Bishop Francis Duffy of Ardagh & Clonmacnois (a native of the diocese), and the newly-appointed Auxiliary Bishop of Armagh, Fr Michael Router (former Parish Priest of Bailieborough).

Also present were Canon Mark and Mrs. Barbara Lidwell, representing Bishop Ferran and Mrs Glenfield of the Church of Ireland.

Gavin Brady from the parish of Annagh and Patricia Sheridan from the parish of Bailieborough read the readings representing the Cavan and Bailieborough deaneries respectively.

The Prayers of the Faithful were read by Daire Donohoe (Cavan Parish), Sr Kathleen Gormley (representing the Ballinamore deanery and the religious of the diocese) and John Paul Feeley (representing the Manorhamilton deanery). The offertory gifts were brought to the altar by two of Bishop O'Reilly's sisters.

A feature of the liturgy was the beautiful music provided by the Cathedral Choir with Fr. Charlie O'Gorman as organist and Paul Flynn as conductor.

After the Mass, there was an informal reception in St. Patrick's College during which Fr Donal Kilduff, PP Denn and Diocesan Secretary/Chancellor, made a presentation to the Bishop on behalf of the priests of the diocese and Mr Christy Dooley, Chair of the Kilmore Diocesan Pastoral Council, presented a gift on behalf of the parishes in Kilmore to Bishop O'Reilly. Seán Coll, Director of the Kilmore Diocesan Pastoral Centre, was Master of Ceremonies.

The cake for the occasion was baked by Mrs. Anne McDonald from Drumalee in the parish of Annagh (Belturbet) who, coincidentally, also baked the cake for the celebrations to mark Bishop O'Reilly's episcopal ordination.

