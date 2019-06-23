€56,138.25 in LEADER funding for GAA club in Co Cavan

Fine Gael Senator, Joe O’Reilly has said that €56,138.25 in LEADER funding for Cornafean GFC was approved this week is great news for Cavan.

“The announcement by Minister Michael Ring T.D. that Cornafean GFC has been approved €56,138.25 under LEADER to upgrade access to Cornafean GFC/Community Centre by laying tarmac is welcome here in Cavan.

"LEADER funding represents an enormous opportunity for rural businesses and communities that are in need of investment and it’s great to see the programme continuing to grow and make a difference for rural Ireland over the coming years," he said.