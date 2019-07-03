Appeal for information following theft of ornamental water pump from Cavan garden

An ornamental water pump was stolen from the garden of a house on the Cootehill Road in Cavan on the night of the June 30 sometime after 10.30pm.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who has been offered the pump for sale or anyone who may have any information to assist to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 4331300.

Gardai are also warning anyone who has ornamental seating or items similar in the garden to be aware such items are being targeted by thieves.

"Please be vigilant and report immediately any suspicious activity to your local Garda Station," said gardai on the Cavan Monaghan Garda Division Facebook page.