Increase in resources required for border region says Cavan-Monaghan TD, Brendan Smith

Fianna Fáil TD for Cavan-Monaghan, Brendan Smith, has said that further policing resources are required in the Border Region following an increase in crime in the region and the forthcoming Brexit deadline.

Deputy Brendan Smith commented, “There is a requirement for increases in the resources and Garda numbers allocated to our area. Across the island, the Border Region is the area most susceptible to an increase in crime post Brexit.

“We have feuding gangs in the North East and a spate of ATM robberies throughout the region. I fear this trend will only increase following a disorderly Brexit.

“There is a fear in communities throughout Cavan-Monaghan. Without a robust police force there is no chance of this fear subsiding,” concluded Deputy Smith.