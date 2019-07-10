Gardai urge businesses to be vigilant after spate of break-ins in the Cavan-Monaghan area

Due to a number of break-ins to small businesses in the Cavan-Monaghan area recently Gardai are offering members of smaller business communities the following advice:



* If you have an alarm make sure you set it and service it regularly.

* Do not retain large amounts of cash in an unoccupied premises overnight - lodge cash daily or regularly.

* If it is necessary to keep some cash invest in a safe that meets the required specification and bolt it to a masonry wall - a cash box in a filing cabinet is too easy.

* If you run a montessori/creche or organise summer camps etc. encourage people to pay by card if possible to reduce cash intake.

* If you have a CCTV system installed make sure it is working and checked regularly. It's so important to secure the hard drive somewhere where criminals can't access it as in many instances they disable and take them too. Do not leave the hard drive under the monitor.

* During the hours of closure lock internal doors also to restrict access and slow progress.

By taking the above steps makes it harder for criminals to succeed. Please pass on this advice to those who don't follow us on Facebook.