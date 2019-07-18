Cavan and Donegal Town included in 2019 list of Foodie Destination finalists

Cavan and Donegal Town are among 9 Foodie Destination 2019 finalists unveiled by The Restaurants Association of Ireland.

Foodie Destinations, sponsored by FBD Insurance, is an initiative run by the Restaurants Association of Ireland, that aims to find the ultimate foodie destination in Ireland. It celebrates Ireland’s unique and wonderful food offerings and encourages local food tourism initiatives across the country.

The 2019 Finalists are:

- Mid & East Antrim Borough

- Taste Causeway/Causeway Coast and Glens Borough

- Cavan

- The Food Coast Donegal

- Galway

- Monaghan & Glaslough

- Waterford

- Donegal Town

- Tralee

Members of the public can vote for their favourite 2019 finalist at www.foodiedestinations.ie. Voting opens next Wednesday, July 24 and closes on Thursday, August 20. The winner of Foodie Destinations 2019 will be announced at the end of August.

CEO of the Restaurants Association, Adrian Cummins said “We are delighted to have such a broad range of entries for Foodie Destinations 2019. Ireland has a diverse food landscape and we can’t wait to see the unique contributions that the Foodie Destinations 2019 Finalists are making.”