Cavan County Council approves vital projects

Cavan Belturbet Municipal District Council has approved the Part VIII planning applications for two significant projects in Belturbet and Ballyconnell.

Earlier this year under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme €500,000 was allocated to Cavan County Council for the development of a recreational trail from Turbet Island to the Shannon Erne-Waterway and Old Aghalane and on to Corraquill Lock 1.

The project included the reconstruction of an old crossing of the Rag River with matching funding of €200,000 from Cavan County Council's own resources. This 6km trail will follow the towpath of the Woodford River.

Cavan councillor, John Paul Feeley said that Cavan County Council, working with local community interests, “have been working to create a network of recreational trails to enhance local amenities but which link together to form longer trails.

“This section will, subject to funding extend to Ballyconnell and onwards to link into the Cavan/Leitrim Railway Greenway and in the other direction link into the Ulster Canal Greenway and the Cavan Town Greenway on a phased basis,” he said.

Planning approval has also been given for the redevelopment of Ballyconnell Market House.

“This approval will allow Cavan County Council to seek funding for the repurposing of this significant building in the heart of the town for community and vusiness use,” said Cllr Feeley.

“The local community and Cavan County Council have worked closely to restore the Market House from securing the building from the Defense Forces to the significant work to protect the exterior of the building and the Market Square.”