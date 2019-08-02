Worst-ever July for overcrowding at Sligo Hospital

Sligo Hospital had the worst July on record for overcrowding and patients on trolleys.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation recorded 253 patients forced to wait on trolleys during the month of July in Sligo Hospital. This places the hospital in the top 15 most overcrowded hospitals in the country.

The INMO have been recording trolley figures since 2016 and this month has been the worst across the country and in Sligo Hospital in the past 13 years.

9,439 hospital patients were forced to wait nationally without a bed in July this year.

Compared to July 2018, there has been an increase of 33%. When records began in 2006, there were 3,460 patients on trolleys in July, just over a third of this month’s figure.

Among the 9,439 national patients were 45 children.

Letterkenny General Hospital recorded 398, Cavan General Hospital recorded 102 and University Hospital Galway counted 707 people on trolleys in the same time frame.

INMO Director of Industrial Relations, Tony Fitzpatrick said: “Each day there are hundreds of patients languishing in corridors, waiting for a hospital bed. Currently over 700 patients cannot be discharged from hospital. In the meantime, hundreds of frontline nursing and midwifery posts are currently vacant due to the HSE’s dysfunctional and bureaucratic employment control processes.



“Vital roles across all services, at all grades, in all hospitals are left unfilled. This has direct negative consequences for patients.

“We expect increased demands on the health service in winter, but now even summer sees patients crammed into corridors on trolleys.

“It is creating unacceptable risks for patients and health workers alike.”

