Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, August 11, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Sean Clarke, Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Sean Clarke, Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim (Retired Cattle Dealer and Farmer) on Saturday 10th August 2019 at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by his wife, Eileen, sons, Johnny, Alan and Kenneth, daughter Caroline, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his brothers, Martin and Tom Charlie and extended family. Reposing at the home of his son, Johnny on Sunday 11th August from 6pm. Funeral Mass in St Bridget's Church, Drumcong, on Monday 12th August at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Jim Maguire, Aughnakelly, Swanlinbar, Cavan and late of Freer Road, Aston, Birmingham, England

Peacefully in Birmingham, Jim's remains will arrive to Saint Mary's Church Swanlinbar and his burial will be in Saint Naile's Cemetery Kinawley. Funeral arrangements later.

Florence (Fongie) Connolly, Felton Road, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Florence (Fongie) Connolly, Felton Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, suddenly on the 3rd of August 2019. Funeral arrangements to follow. Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen.

Funeral arrangements later.

May they all Rest in Peace.