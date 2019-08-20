UPDATE: Investigation ongoing into attempted theft of an ATM in Cavan last week
File photo
Gardai investigating the attempted theft of an ATM at Main St, Virgina, Co Cavan on Wednesday, August 14 say a file is currently being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
A 28 year old male who was arrested at the scene, is currently being detained at Bailieborough Garda Station.
A 25 year old male and 61 year old male have been released without charge and a file is currently being prepared for the DPP. The investigation is ongoing.
