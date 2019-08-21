UPDATED: Further arrests and searches following attempted ATM theft last week

Gardaí investigating the attempted theft of an ATM at Main St, Virginia, Co Cavan on Wednesday, August 14 carried out further searches in Co Meath, yesterday evening (August 20), supported by Garda National Units.

A further significant quantity of cash has been recovered.

Two males in their 30’s, one with an address in Northern Ireland, have been arrested on suspicion of offences contrary to section 73 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 and are detained in accordance with the provisions of section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Kells Garda Station.

A 28-year-old male has also been arrested for money laundering offences and is detained under section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Navan Garda Station.



The investigation is ongoing.