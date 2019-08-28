Planning permission needed before works to reopen Bawnboy Garda Station can proceed

The Office of Public Works has said planning permission will be needed before proposed works at the former garda station in Bawnboy, Co Cavan can proceed.

The station is one of 139 closed across the country between 2012 and 2013. Under the Programme for a Partnership Government a pilot scheme has been agreed to reopen six Garda stations, including Bawnboy, to determine possible positive impacts on criminal activity, with special emphasis on burglaries, theft and public order.

Works to bring the station up to running order could cost in the region of €250,000. No date to reopen Bawnboy Garda Station has been confirmed.