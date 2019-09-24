New fund will support community and voluntary activity in north Leitrim and west Cavan

A new fund is being launched that will provide financial support to community and voluntary organisations in the north Leitrim and west Cavan areas.

The Community Connections Fund will support projects and/or activities up to a maximum grant of €5,000. However, the fund will welcome applications that involve much lower sums, as this will enable the fund to support a wider range of projects. The fund recognises that relatively small sums of money can have a significant impact.

The new fund has been established by Community Connections, the community development organisation that initiated, developed and supported a wide and important range of projects and activities in the north Leitrim/west Cavan/west Fermanagh area over its 25 years of activity.

While the fund will not directly grant-aid groups and organisations in west Fermanagh it will welcome applications for cross-border initiatives, projects and initiatives that involve west Fermanagh groups. It will be necessary that such applications be made by a north Leitrim/west Cavan lead partner group/organisation.

The Community Connections Fund will be a once-off grant-making fund. Applications can be made by voluntary community groups, clubs and organisations, groups and organisations serving disadvantaged sections of the community, sports and recreation organisations, organisations promoting environmental awareness, and organisations providing or managing community facilities, to name but a few.

Applications will only be accepted in electronic form and must be made using the fund’s application form.

Except in very exceptional circumstances, the fund will only grant-aid projects and activities that will be completed before the end of December 2020.

The Community Connections Fund is being launched on October 6 and interested groups can access fund guidelines and application forms from that date onwards.

Requests for the information pack must be made by email to community.connections.fund@ gmail.com

The closing date for applications will be December 16, 2019.

It is planned that the list of successful applicants will be announced in late January 2020.

