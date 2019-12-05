More rain for counties Leitrim, Sligo, Roscommon and Cavan today, Thursday, December 5

Windy and cloudy conditions today, Thursday, December 5 with outbreaks of rain to begin the day, most persistent in the north and west. The rain will ease for a time in the afternoon, before another pulse of rain moves in later. This rain will be heaviest and most persistent in the northwest where some heavy falls are possible. Southwest winds will be strong and gusty and may reach gale force for a time near coasts. Mild, with maximum temperatures of 11 or 12°C.

TONIGHT

Remaining mostly cloudy, with widespread showers. A mild night with minimum temperatures 7 to 10°C, in fresh to strong southwesterly winds.