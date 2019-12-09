Cavan/Monaghan Gardaí issue missing person appeal

Gardaí in Castleblayney are currently looking for the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of young man, Brandon Rice. Brandon has been missing since 7.30pm last night (Sunday, December 8) when he left home in his white series 4 BMW registration number beginning 151MN.

He is in his early 20's, slim build and was wearing a blue Ellesse half zip and black jeans when last seen.

If you have any information on his current whereabouts please call Castleblayney Garda Station on 042 974 7900.