What has the weather in store for us today, Saturday, January 25?

Dry for much of the day today, Saturday, January 25 but with plenty of cloud and scattered patches of drizzle and mist. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate southerly breezes, fresh along west and northwest coasts.

TONIGHT

A band of rain will push in from the Atlantic on Saturday night extending eastwards across the country during the course of the night accompanied by fresh and gusty southerly winds. Minimum temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees.